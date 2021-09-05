Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

