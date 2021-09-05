Analysts Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. 190,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,733. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $2,809,455. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $4,187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $400,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

