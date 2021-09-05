Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.