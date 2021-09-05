Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $416.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.47 and its 200-day moving average is $224.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,000 shares of company stock worth $102,632,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

