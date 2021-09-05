Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

