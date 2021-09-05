Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,606,908.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.