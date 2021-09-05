AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $2,467,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC opened at $125.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

