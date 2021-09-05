American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,549,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,863 shares of company stock worth $4,158,114 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

