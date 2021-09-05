American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

AEO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

