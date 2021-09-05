American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 794,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032,762 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

