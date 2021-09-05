American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 947,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $70.82 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

