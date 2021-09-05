American Century Companies Inc. Sells 7,842 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $38,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

