American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,450 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.79% of Colliers International Group worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CIGI opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.24 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

