American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 105.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

