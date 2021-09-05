American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 74.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.