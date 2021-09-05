American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.62% of BRP worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $100.33 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $101.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 217.22% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

