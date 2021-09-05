Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

