Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alteryx by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alteryx by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,587. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

