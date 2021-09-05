AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.27.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

Shares of ALA opened at C$25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

