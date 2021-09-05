AllSafe Price Hits $0.0345 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $315,498.78 and approximately $47.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

