Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

