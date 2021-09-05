Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $658,800 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

