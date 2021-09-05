Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,970 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Kraton worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kraton by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.41. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

