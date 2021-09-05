Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Kraton worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kraton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $42.33 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

