Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.49 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

