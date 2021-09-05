Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,500 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436,116 shares of company stock valued at $188,556,539. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

