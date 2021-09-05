Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

ALKS stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

