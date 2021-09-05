Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Up 6.9%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.