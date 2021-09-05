AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Get AIB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.