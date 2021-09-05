Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

