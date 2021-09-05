Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,423 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

