Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,429 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

NYSE FUN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

