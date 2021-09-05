Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 497.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $23,949,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

