Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.13 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

