Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

