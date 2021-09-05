Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.83. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

