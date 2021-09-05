ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.04

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €14.04 ($16.52) and last traded at €14.00 ($16.47), with a volume of 223951 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.98 ($16.45).

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

