Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.85.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

