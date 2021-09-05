Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

