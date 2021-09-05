Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

