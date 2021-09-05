Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,988. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.