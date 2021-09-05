Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.16 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

