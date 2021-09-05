Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 46,173 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $30.63 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

