Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 44,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

