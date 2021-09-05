95,399 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

