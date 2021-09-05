9,146 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,766,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,543,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,476,000.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

