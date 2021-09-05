838 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

