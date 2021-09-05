$69.56 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.96 million and the highest is $70.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $286.71 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

