6,813 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.