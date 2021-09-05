$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $68.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.75 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 170,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

